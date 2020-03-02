Lacuna Coil Cancels Tour Dates in Asia, Australia and Middle East Due to Coronavirus

Home News Ashwin Chary March 2nd, 2020 - 6:15 PM

Italian gothic metal band, Lacuna Coil, have cancelled certain dates of their upcoming tour. The announcement was made in a tweet, stating they will be cancelling their upcoming shows in Dubai, Bangkok, Melbourne, Sidney, Tokyo, Osaka, Singapore and Jakarta.

They band mentioned the everyone’s health and safety must come first, including their fans. The band further mentioned they are confident the emergency will be contained soon, and then the band will be able to hit the road again.

Before Lacuna Coil made this announcement, the Rockaway Festival released a statement on Feb. 11, 2020, announcing their postponement of the festival, due to taking precautions for the health and safety of the concert goers. The festival further mentioned the tickets bought will remain valid for the new dates.

The Overpass Music Festival has also announced their postponement for their weekend festivities. The festival was originally set to take place on Mar. 7, but has now been postponed to Sept. 26, 2020, for health and safety concerns regarding the coronavirus.

Besides the cancelled tour dates, Lacuna Coil is still set to hit the road as the special guests on Apocalyptica’s The Cell-0 Spring 2020 Tour. The tour will kick off on May 3, in Orlando, FL., at The Plaza Live, and will conclude on May 26, in Boston, MA., at The Big Night Live.

Lacuna Coil Cancelled Tour Dates:

03/13 – Dubai, United Arab Emirates – El Barrio Club

03/15 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Rockaway 2020

03/18 – Bangkok, Thailand – The Rock Pub

03/20 – Melbourne, Australia – Download Festival Australia

03/21 – Sydney, Australia – Download Festival Australia

03/23 – Tokyo, Japan – Unit

03/24 – Osaka, japan – Banana Hall

03/27 – Singapore – Singapore Rockfest II The Afterfest Party

03/28 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Hammersonic Festival

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister