Green Day Postpones Asian Tour Dates Over Coronavirus Concerns

Roy Lott February 28th, 2020

Green Day has announced that they have postponed their upcoming Asian tour dates. The leg was slated to kick off in March but due to the recent coronavirus epidemic, the band has decided to hold off for now. Provided by Pitchfork, the announcement had been made via the band’s Instagram page, with the band advising fans that bought tickets to the show to hold on to them. ‘We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon.” See the full statement below.

Their upcoming Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer is still moving forward as planned as well as their other festival appearances in Europe including Denmark’s NorthSide Festival with Robyn, Massive Attack and Mew as well as Nürburg’s Rock Am Ring Festival alongside System of a Down, Volbeat, Deftones, Korn, and Weezer. Both festival appearances and shows are in support of their latest record Father of All… released earlier this year. The album features their latest Joan Jett sampled song “Oh Yeah,” which the band also released its accompanying music video. Mxdwn described the album as “..a hell of a good time.”