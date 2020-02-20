Overpass Music Festival Cancelled Due to Fears Over Coronavirus

Home News Ashwin Chary February 20th, 2020 - 8:30 PM

On Feb. 20, the Overpass Music Festival has announced their inaugural 2020 concert has been canceled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. The festival was originally set to take place in the Oak Canyon Park, in Orange County, CA, on Mar. 7.

“It is with deepest regret that we must announce the postponement of OVERPASS Music Festival 2020 to September 26, 2020, due to the current health and safety concern with the COVID-19 (formerly nCOV 2019) threat,” the festival said in a statement. “With guests coming from different parts of the globe, specifically from Asia, rescheduling the festival to protect people’s health and safety is an important and necessary decision to make.”

Tickets that were purchased by attendees will be carried over to the rescheduled date. The festival is also offering full refunds for the attendees from Feb. 20 to Mar. 29.

The festival was originally set to host Jhené Aiko, an American singer and songwriter. She is also set to play at the Lovers & Friends music festival, alongside Ms. Lauryn, Usher, Ludacris and more.

The festival went on to mention the current lineup for the festival is remaining the same, but is subject to change. The festival has apologized for the inconvenience, but thanked the fans and sponsors for the overwhelming support and understanding.