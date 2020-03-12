Billie Eilish Postpones Spring 2020 Where Do We Go Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Home News Aaron Grech March 12th, 2020 - 8:29 PM

Pop star Billie Eilish will be postponing her upcoming spring 2020 Where Do We Go tour dates, due to mounting concerns regarding the global coronavirus outbreak. The performer is one of the latest in a series of musical acts who will cancel or postpone their upcoming concerts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“i’m so sad to do this but we need to postpone these dates to keep everyone safe. we’ll let you know when they can be rescheduled. please keep yourselves healthy. i love you.” Eilish said in a press statement.

All of the tickets for these concerts will be valid during their rescheduled dates. There will be further details regarding the postponed tour dates in the near future. As of press time there aren’t any details regarding refunds for ticketholders.

Eilish has had a massively successful year, kicking it off by sweeping every single one of the “Big Four” categories at this year’s Grammy’s, winning: Best New Artist, Song of the Year for “bad guy,” Album of the Year for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Record of the Year for “bad guy” once again. She became the first artist to sweep these categories since 1981, and the youngest artist to ever do so.

The performer also released a new James Bond theme song titled “No Time To Die” for the upcoming film of the same name. This track featured her signature brooding pop crossover style, which was predominantly featured on When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Cancelled Tour Dates: