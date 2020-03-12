Pussy Riot Postpone Spring 2020 North American Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Home News Ashwin Chary March 12th, 2020 - 7:12 PM

Russian punk rock group, Pussy Riot, has postponed their nation tour due to the coronavirus outbreak. The band was supposed to kick off their tour on Mar. 12, in Santa Ana, CA, at the Constellation Room, and conclude their tour on May. 19, in Toronto, ON, at the Phoenix Concert Theatre.

The band was initially set to tour across 20 different states in the United States and Canada, covering states in almost every region of the two countries. At the moment, it is unknown when the postponed tour will take place.

Pussy Riot is one of the many bands whom have postponed their tours due to this coronavirus epidemic. Slipknot announced earlier this month of their postponement for their Knotfest Japan and Asian tour, due to the coronavirus. Much like Pussy Riot, it is unknown when the band will announce their rescheduled tour dates.

SXSW was also canceled earlier last week, and is allowing ticket buyers to defer their attendance to either 2021, 2022 or 2023. Coachella and the Stagecoach Festivals have also been postponed, but their events both announced they have scheduled the new dates to take place later this year in October.

Pussy Riot Postponed 2020 Tour Dates:

3/13 – Los Angeles, CA – 1720 LA

3/14 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

3/18 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

3/19 – Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club

3/20 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

3/24 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theatre

3/26 – Chicago, IL – Metro

3/27 – Detroit, MI – El Club

3/28 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

3/31 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

4/2 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Hall at Avant Gardner

4/3 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

4/4 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

4/8 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

4/10 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall Downstairs

4/11 – Dallas, TX – Trees

4/12 – Austin, TX – The Mohawk

4/14 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

4/15 – Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent Ballroom

5/19 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford