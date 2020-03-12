Bikini Kill Postpone Spring 2020 Pacific Northwest Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Home News Aaron Grech March 12th, 2020 - 1:26 PM

Feminist punk rock group Bikini Kill have postponed their spring 2020 tour across the Pacific Northwest due to the coronavirus pandemic. The group is one of the latest musical acts who have cancelled tours across the world due to the outbreak of the virus, which has spread over 100 countries across the globe. The band will be offering refunds for their shows and will be looking to reschedule dates for the region.

“Bikini Kill regrets to announce that we’re postponing our NW tour,” the group wrote on Facebook. “We take the health and safety of our supporters, crew, and opening bands very seriously, and given the situation in Seattle as well as the lack of information about the actual infection rate of the surrounding areas, it doesn’t make sense to us to go forward with any of the shows in the region. We’re extremely disappointed, and look forward to rescheduling the dates as soon as we can. Refunds will be offered for all the shows.”

Bikini Kill are a veteran punk rock act forming in Olympia, Washington back in 1990, and quickly made a name for themselves out of the movement in the Pacific Northwest due to their energetic live performance and radical lyrics delving into many feminist issues. They were heavily shaped by the hardcore punk movement in the Pacific Northwest and released four studio albums, with their final one Reject All American coming out in 1996.

The band were recently joined by rock icon Joan Jett for a performance of the 1993 classic “Rebel Girl.”

Bikini Kill Cancelled Tour