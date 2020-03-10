Guns N’ Roses Costa Rica Concert Cancelled as Country Suspends Mass Gathering Events Due to Coronavirus

Home News Aaron Grech March 10th, 2020 - 12:03 PM

Guns N’ Roses will not be attending their concert in Costa Rica due to fears over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has swept over 118,000 people worldwide across 115 countries. The country’s president has suspended mass gathering events in the country for the next xouple of weeks, and until further notice, according to Blabbermouth.net.

Reuter’s has reported that Costa Rica’s health ministry has identified nine cases of coronavirus so far, which was an increase of is original figures. While over 4000 people have died as a result of this infection, most of the cases have been in China, among mostly elderly people and those with weak immune systems.

Numerous music events such as SXSW, the Ultra Music Festival in Miami and Knotfest Japan have already postponed or cancelled their events as a result of this outbreak. Prominent artists such as alternative rock band Pearl Jam, heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne and indie rock band The National have all cancelled their tour appearances as well.

It is unknown if the group will cancel any other tour dates this year, as they planned on embarking on their 2020 spring stadium tour. The band also have another prominent headlining event planned for Latin America this year at the Festival Estéreo Picnic, in Bogota, Colombia, which is also set to feature the likes of Charli XCX, Vampire Weekend, The Strokes, and Chemical Brothers.

Check out the group’s recent performance of “Dead Horse” from their album Use Your Illusion I, which was performed for the first time in over two decades.