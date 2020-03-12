Devin Townsend Postpones Remaining Spring 2020 Empath Vol. 1 North American Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Home News Aaron Grech March 12th, 2020 - 7:50 PM

One of the most prolific artists in heavy metal today, Devin Townsend, will be postponing his remaining spring 2020 tour dates in support of his latest studio album release Empath. The performer has joined many others who have cancelled their tours due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, which has spread across the globe.

“With the travel ban in effect from Europe and the consequent chaos that has brought to travel plans, as well as the increasing social unrest, combined with the fact that half of this crew is either European or from the UK, it put us in a tenuous position,” the performer explained in an Instagram post. “Several of the dates have been cancelled by the state, and I suspect many more to come.”

These planned dates were set to be the first part of two different volumes of tours, which are set to culminate in a performance of Empath in full. Townsend also wrapped up a recent cruise performance this year, where he performed several tracks from his former band Strapping Young Lad. Some of these songs have not been performed in over a decade, and while the performer is honored about the fan interest regarding the band, he will not be reuniting it.

Empath was named as our best album of 2019, while the song “Genesis” off the album took the number two spot for out top 50 songs of the year. The performer is also planning on working on a new album next year.

Cancelled Tour Dates:

3/12 – Cannery Ballroom – Nashville, TN

3/13 – The Crofoot Ballroom – Pontiac, MI

3/14 – Metro – Chicago, IL

3/15 – House of Blues – Cleveland, OH

3/16 – Rams Head Live – Baltimore, MD

3/19 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

3/20 – Granada Theater – Lawrence, KS

3/21 – The Oriental Theater – Denver, CO

3/23 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

3/24 – The Mayan – Los Angeles, CA

3/25 – The Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA

