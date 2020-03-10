Ultra Music Festival Not Offering Refunds to Ticketholders

Home News Aaron Grech March 10th, 2020 - 12:23 PM

The Ultra Music Festival in Miami Florida was cancelled this year due to mounting concerns over the coronavirus, however it appears that ticket holders will be ineligible to receive refunds from the event. According to an email sent out from the festival’s organizers, tickets for this year’s cancelled event will “remain valid and will be honored at either the 2021 or 2022 Ultra Miami event,” and attendees will have “30 days to choose which Ultra Miami event” they would like to attend.

This move is similar to a recent one made by SXSW, which was also cancelled this year due to concerns regarding the coronavirus. Ticket holders for that event can defer their registration to next year’s event or its 2022 or 2023 editions.

The festival’s organizers have stated that the decision to cancel the event was made after the Florida Governor, Run DeSantis, declared a “Public Health Emergency.” They explain that city officials had the organizers reschedule the event due to the fact that it attracts people from over 100 countries across the world

Festival organizers are also attempting to offer a digital online experience as a result of this cancellation. They are also offering upgrades at a reduced rate for prospective attendees, and a code with 50 percent off merchandise. Purchasers of this year events will also be able to see one of this year’s headlining DJs an hour before the event starts for free at one of the future festivals.

The Ultra Music Festival is a massive rave, with a focus on EDM. Prominent DJs such as Flume, Major Lazer Above & Beyond, Afrojack, Amelie Lens, Armin van Buuren, Carl Cox, David Guetta, DJ Snake, Eric Prydz and Jauz B2B NGHTMRE were scheduled for this year’s event.

Check out their email statement (obtained by Brooklyn Vegan) below:

We’re completely devastated by Friday’s news of having to reschedule the 22nd edition of Ultra Music Festival to March 26, 27, 28, 2021, confirmed to take place at Bayfront Park, following an official order from the City of Miami.

Although this is heartbreaking for us, we understand that this is far more disappointing and frustrating for you. You’ve been waiting and planning to reunite for our return home to Bayfront Park since July. And our incredible team has been working tirelessly for seven months organizing what was set to be the best ever Ultra Miami production.

On Wednesday March 4th, we were called in to meet with City officials, and were notified that due to the existence of COVID-19 (coronavirus), which presents an imminent public threat, that the festival was in jeopardy of not being permitted to proceed. Shocked, we did everything within our control to move the event forward. However, on Friday morning, we were officially directed by City order to reschedule the event, a decision based on the Florida Governor’s declaration of a ‘Public Health Emergency’ and Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s Interim Guidance for COVID-19 because Ultra falls within the category of large mass gatherings, and it’s considered a high profile international event that attracts attendees from more than 100 countries.

Friday also marked the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Florida, and the first COVID-19 related deaths in the State of Florida. This heartbreaking news highlights that protecting the health, safety and physical well-being of everyone is paramount.

For more than two decades our dedication, passion and pure love of electronic music has driven us to consistently deliver the highest quality festivals possible, year after year. And now for the first time in Ultra’s 22 year history, the festival will not be taking place in the month of March.

ALL tickets purchased will of course remain valid and will be honored at either the 2021 or 2022 Ultra Miami event, at your option. You will have 30 days to choose which Ultra Miami event you want to attend. Additionally, we are also working to offer a digital online Ultra experience as soon as possible.

Even though the situation is completely beyond our control, we are fully engaged, pushing forward to go above and beyond for you. In seeing that commitment through, we have worked around the clock to assemble an extraordinary added value package for you.

Benefits

Extra Ultra Hour: An Exclusive Main Stage Headline DJ performance at Ultra Miami 2021 for 2020 ticket purchasers, one hour before doors open to the public.

One (1) Free Ticket to either an Ultra WorldwideTM or Resistance® event of your choice (excluding Miami), valid throughout 2021 for each 2020 ticket purchased. Subject to the terms and conditions in effect for that show. Limited quantity and subject to availability. First come first served. Non-transferable. Pre-registration required.

A discount code for 50% off for up to $250 in merchandise on www.ultramerchandise.com. Discount code expires December 31, 2020. Code does not apply to taxes, shipping, handling and service charges.

There will be Ten (10) Ultra Golden Tickets where each admits you plus one guest Free entrance to any Ultra Worldwide events (including Miami) for life. Subject to the terms and conditions in effect for that show. Non-transferable. Pre-registration required.

Exclusive access to a $99.95 private sale to upgrade to PREMIUM GA (PGA) for Ultra Miami. PREMIUM GA is a new ticket category at the festival which will be available for purchase for $599.95 during the 2021 event on-sale. This includes access to these exclusive PGA areas: PREMIUM Expedited entry, upgraded restroom facilities, PGA Lounge, chillout area and bar. Subject to the terms and conditions in effect for that show. Limited quantity and subject to availability. First come first served.

Exclusive access to buy up to 2 additional GA tickets for $249.95 during the 2021 Ultra Miami private on-sale for each 2020 ticket purchased. Subject to the terms and conditions in effect for that show. Limited quantity and subject to availability. First come first served.

Please click below and submit the form to claim your benefits. You have until Thursday, April 9th to submit this form.

More details to follow.