SXSW Attendees Can Defer Their Registration To Either 2021, 2022 or 2023

March 9th, 2020

Since the announcement of the cancellation of the annual SXSW in Austin, TX, the festival organizers have notified pass holders that “2020 registrants can opt to defer their registration to 2021, 2022, or 2023” in a letter. According to Austin 360, the letter continued on to say that “We will be in touch soon with a system for deferral and FAQ.” The festival was scheduled to take place this upcoming weekend and next, March 13-22 with a lineup that included acts such as Japanese Breakfast, Ezra Furman, 070 Shake, Phantogram and many more.

This past Friday, Austin Mayor Steve Adler issued an official statement regarding the cancellation. None“I’ve gone ahead and declared a local disaster in the city, and associated with that have issued an order that effectively cancels South by Southwest this year.” This is the first in the festivals 34 year history that it has been canceled. The festival was canceled due to concerns over the outbreak and spread of COVID-19, a novel Coronavirus.

A day after its cancellation, festival co-founder Roland Swenson confirmed that the festival has no insurance regarding sicknesses and infections. “We have a lot of insurance (terrorism, injury, property destruction, weather). However, bacterial infections, communicable diseases, viruses and pandemics are not covered.”

Miami’s Ultra Music Festival recently announced its cancellation due to the virus. Coachella is also rumored to potentially be canceled as recent reports show that there is a case of the virus in Rancho Mirage, CA, a mere 20 minutes away from the Polo Fields.