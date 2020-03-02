The National Cancel Japanese Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus

Home News Ashwin Chary March 2nd, 2020 - 9:17 PM

American rock band, The National, have cancelled their Japanese tour dates due to the coronavirus outbreak. The band mentioned in a Tweet that in the interest of public safety, the Mar. 17-18 tour dates in Tokyo have been cancelled.

Refunds for the cancelled shows will be able at the point of purchase from Mar. 3-31, 2020. They finish their tweet by mentioning how they look forward to returning to Japan in the future to perform for all of their friends in Japan.

Much to our disappointment, in the interest of public safety our March 17+18 dates in Tokyo have been cancelled. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase from March 3 to March 31, 2020. We look forward to returning in the future and performing for our friends in Japan. pic.twitter.com/VHS6h0Y600 — The National (@TheNational) March 2, 2020

The National is not the only musical group that is cancelling tour dates to take precautions against the coronavirus. Italian goth metal band, Lacuna Coil, cancelled multiple tour dates in Asia due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Overpass Music Festival, which was set to take place in Oak Canyon Park, in Orange County, CA, on Feb. 20, was also cancelled due to the coronavirus. The festival has now been postponed to Sept. 26, 2020.

The National Cancelled Tour Dates:

03/17/20 – Tokyo, JP – Zepp DiverCity

03/18/20 – Tokyo, JP – Zepp DiverCity

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna