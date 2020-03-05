Slipknot Postpone Knotfest Japan and Asian Tour Due to Concerns Over Coronavirus

Home News Aaron Grech March 5th, 2020 - 11:07 AM

Slipkot have postponed their Knotfest Japan and Asian tours due to rising concerns over the coronavirus, which has led to over 3,000 deaths worldwide. The group was set to have support from several other prominent metal groups including thrash metal legends Anthrax and influential nu metal act Korn.

This is one of the latest music events to be cancelled due to mounting concerns over the coronavirus epidemic. Acts such as The National and Lacuna Coil have both cancelled their tour dates across Asia, with the latter group also cancelled their scheduled appearances in Australia.

Some events in the United States, such as Miami’s Ultra Music Festival, have also been cancelled as a result of these concerns. Other events such as the prominent SXSW festival in Austin, Texas have received calls to postpone the event, although organizers have stated that they will continue to host it. The virus has caused 11 deaths in the United States as of press time.

“In light of global health concerns, SLIPKNOT have decided to postpone their upcoming Asian tour, including Knotfest Japan.While decisions like this are not easy, the safety and well-being of the band’s fans always comes first,” the band stated on social media. ” Furthermore in this case, the bands and artists, crew and local employees are also equally effected, and as such, this was the only responsible decision that could be made. SLIPKNOT and Knotfest will both return to Asia very soon. And at such time that everyone can be ensured of the best experience possible.”

Tour Dates

3/20 – Tokyo, Japan – Knotfest Japan

3/21 – Tokyo, Japan – Knotfest Japan

3/24 – Singapore – Singapore Rockfest

3/27 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Hammersonic Festival

3/29 – Manila, Philippines – Amoranto Stadium

