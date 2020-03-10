New York City Event Featuring Courtney Love and Melissa Auf Der Maur Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

Home News Aaron Grech March 10th, 2020 - 10:38 PM

An upcoming benefit concert for Planned Parenthood, which was set to feature former Hole members Courtney Love and Melissa Auf der Maur has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus. The event, which was titled Bans Off My Body, was organized by The Feminist Institute and Planned Parenthood of Greater New York. This cancellation follows the postponement of major music festivals such as Coachella and the cancellation of SXSW.

“In light of current public health concerns, we are disappointed to have to postpone our benefit concert,” Feminist Institute President Kathleen Landy said in a statement sent to Pitchfork. “We look forward to fulfilling the goals of the evening as soon as we can responsibly do so.”

Bans Off My Body was originally scheduled for March 14th, and was set to have additional performances by Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction and his wife, Etty Farrell, as well as singer-songwriter Rachael Yamagata, Joan as Police Woman, and alt-rock band Betty. This event was based around promoting women’s reproductive health and their rights to abortion.

This was set to be Auf der Maur and Love’s first performance together since 2018, when they reunited for a performance during a tribute concert dedicated to Love called “A Tribute: Celebrating the Magic and Power.” The performers played Hole classics such as “Doll Parts,” “Miss World” “Softer Softest.”

Love teased a Hole reunion during the end of last year, as she uploaded a rehearsal photo of the group on social media, however this photo has been deleted. The performers first song in several years titled “Mother” was featured on the soundtrack for The Turning.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz