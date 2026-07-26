Brandon Flowers Joins Lucy Dacus to Perform “Time in a Bottle” by Jim Croce at Newport Folk Festival

Home News Jonah Schwartz July 26th, 2026 - 5:46 PM

Lucy Dacus brought out The Killers’ Brandon Flowers for a surprise cover of Jim Croce’s “Time In A Bottle” during her set at Newport Folk Festival, NME shares. Dacus played a set at the Rhode Island festival on Friday (July 24), with Flowers joining her as the final surprise guest of the set. She introduced Flowers as “Mr. Killers himself” before welcoming the frontman to the stage. The pair delivered a stripped back rendition of Croce’s 1972 ballad. A cover of the ballad also appears on the expanded edition of Dacus‘ fourth album, Forever Is A Feeling. Following the performance, Dacus told the crowd: “Y’all are going to have to pinch me.”

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The collaboration with Flowers came after Dacus joined The Killers on stage at Osheaga Festival in Montreal last August for a rendition of “Read My Mind.” Dacus later asked fans to share their footage of the performance, writing: “I wish I had a video of the whole thing, that was one of the best moments of my life.” Boygenius had previously covered “Read My Mind” during their early live shows and Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker released a performance of the track in 2018.

Flowers was one of several guests to make an appearance during Dacus‘ Newport set. Hayley Williams joined her for “Bullseye” and Madi Diaz made an appearance for a performance of “Heavy Metal.” Dacus had earlier made a guest appearance during Williams’ own star-studded set at the festival, joining the Paramore singer alongside Jack Antonoff, Jenny Lewis, Remi Wolf, Wednesday’s Karly Hartzman and Joy Oladokun.