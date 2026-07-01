Hayley Williams Covers “Mandinka” by Sinéad O’Connor Live in Dublin

Home News Beka Welsh July 1st, 2026 - 10:26 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Hailey Williams closed out the European leg of her tour with a tribute to Sinéad O’Connor on Tuesday. According to Consequence, the lead vocalist of Paramore performed a cover of the Irish singer and activist’s hit song “Mandinka,” from her 1987 album The Lion and the Cobra. The performance came near the end of her show at Dublin’s National Stadium.

Williams proceeded the song by saying “free Palestine, free Sudan, free Congo,” adding on to the audience’s chant of “free, free Palestine.” She then addressed the exuberant crowd, who quieted as she introduced the song and dedicated her performance.

“This goes out to all the Irish artists who use their voice,” she said. “They’re so inspiring.”



Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin