Lucy Dacus Teams Up With Hozier For New Video “Bullseye”

In Lucy Dacus’ new video for “Bullseye”, she and Hozier performed the song live in the National Gallery of Ireland.

Both Dacus and Hozier were soft and full of longing as they were only accompanied by the simple strums of Dacus’ guitar and a grand piano.

“Bullseye” is nostalgic for a relationship that felt so perfect, hence its title. However, the melancholic tone in Dacus’ voice signaled that this love is in the past.

The lyrics, “You’re a bullseye and I aimed right / I’m a straightshot / You’re a grand prize,” were able to paint the picture of the innocent joy of being in love.

The song is carried very heavily by its lyrics, which is why the simplicity of the music production allows it to flow. Dacus and Hozier’s voices both project the raw emotion of the song, making it feel like a conversation between lovers.

The video is of Dacus and Hozier in the center of a ballroom, dimly lit by the chandeliers. Shots of the statues and art in the gallery are intertwined with close-ups of Dacus and Hozier.

Dacus’ newest solo album, “Forever is a Feeling,” is available to stream and has been met with praise. Dacus will also start her North American tour on April 16.

Dacus is also a part of the Grammy-winning music group, boygenius, along with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker.

“Bulleyes” live performance with Hozier is available to watch on Youtube.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin