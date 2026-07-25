Hayley Williams Joined by Jack Antonoff, Lucy Dacus, Remi Wolf and More During Newport Folk Festival

Home News Aryn Honaker July 25th, 2026 - 3:43 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Hayley Williams took on the Fort Stage of the Newport Folk Festival this past Friday (July 24th), and she didn’t do it alone. Her set, titled “Hayley Williams & Friends,” featured her teaming up with several iconic artists, from Jack Antonoff to Remi Wolf, throughout the day, as reported by NME. With the songs “Ego Death At a Bachelorette Party” and “Kill Me” as openers, Williams brought out her first special guest: Karly Hartzman of the alternative rock band Wednesday. The two sang, “Mirtazapine.”

​A little later in her set, singer-songwriters Lucy Dacus and Kelsey Lu joined Williams for the track “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris” from her 2020 album Petals for Armor. Some songs and duets later, Remi Wolf took the stage and debuted a brand new song, “Twiggy Little Butt,” which Williams joined her in performing. Before the final song, she brought on Jack Antonoff to perform an acoustic cover of “I Wanna Get Better” by Bleachers and Williams’ 2025 hit, “Good Ol’ Days.”

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​The Paramore frontwoman closed her set by bringing back a number of the guests that had just joined her on stage to do a group cover of Bill Withers’ “Lean On Me.” The stage was filled with swaying and smiles as the Hayley Williams & Friends show came to an end.

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