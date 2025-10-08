Lucy Dacus Announces New Companion Album Forever Is A Feeling: The Archives For October 2025 Release Featuring Previously Unheard Song “Losing,” Jim Croce Cover & More

Home News Anthony Salvato October 8th, 2025 - 10:26 PM

Off the heels of an incredibly successful and lauded album, Forever Is A Feeling. The three-time Grammy Award-winner, and member of the supergroup boygenius, Lucy Dacus announced that she will release a deluxe version of the new album. The deluxe, officially titled, Forever Is A Feeling: The Archives, will include the original tracklist along with eight extra tracks in disc two.

The second disc on the digital version will feature a few demos, liver performances, and extended cuts along with a cover of a Jim Croce staple, “Time in a Bottle”. The digital deluxe will also feature full length versions of the tracks “Bus Back to Richmond” and “More than Friends” which was released as a dual-track single.

Along with the digital release will be a vinyl release with two exclusive songs. The vinyl album itself will only contain the bonus tracks from the digital deluxe plus a track on the A side titled “Talk at Red Rocks” and a demo on the B side of a song titled “The Most Hated Man In West Tennessee”.

Dacus just started a string of performances this week, with a solo show at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles before she heads cross country to New York at the end of October for the New Yorker festival. After a brief break, Dacus will have one show in Mexico city before a brief west coast stint where she’ll open for Billie Eilish for four of her five shows. In February, Dacus will jet out to Oceania for a few shows in Australia and New Zealand then head back stateside by the spring.

Forever Is A Feeling: The Archives releases both digitally and on vinyl on Friday Oct. 10, and is available for pre-order or pre-save on streaming services, on Dacus’s website.

Upcoming Lucy Dacus Performances

10/8/25 – GRAMMY Museum – Los Angeles, CA

10/26/25 – New Yorker Festival – New York, NY

11/14/25 – Corona Capital – Mexico City, Mexico

11/18/25 – PHX Arena – Phoenix, AZ*

11/19/25 – PHX Arena – Phoenix, AZ*

11/22/25 – Chase Center – San Francisco, CA*

11/23/25 – Chase Center – San Francisco, CA*

12/6/25 – The Saban Theater – Beverly Hills, CA

2/5/25 – Laneway Festival – Auckland, New Zealand

2/7/25 – Laneway Festival – Gold Coast, Australia

2/8/25 – Laneway Festival – Sydney, Australia

2/10/25 – Sydney Opera House – Sydney, Australia

2/12/25 – Forum Theatre – Melbourne, Australia

2/13/25 – Laneway Festival – Melbourne, Australia

2/14/25 – Laneway Festival – Adelaide, Australia

2/15/25 – Laneway Festival – Perth, Australia

5/12/25 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver, BC