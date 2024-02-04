Boygenius Win For Rock Performance & Best Rock Song With “Not Strong Enough”

Home News Jordan Rizo February 4th, 2024 - 3:06 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Boygenius has plenty to celebrate tonight after their astonishing success in this new year’s Grammys. The American supergroup has undeniable talent that is reflected in their multiple wins. The musicians in the supergroup won the best rock performance, best rock songs and best alternative music albums.

For anyone who missed the performance of this year’s Grammys, the winners are actively recognized and congratulated via the Grammy’s X/Twitter account. For instance, their account publicly congratulated the American indie supergroup for best rock performance, best rock songs and best alternative music albums.The posts also include pictures of the musicians receiving the awards as well video clips showcasing snippets of the live performance. In the clips, it is clear to note that the musicians were filled with joy and enthusiasm for their wins, and overwhelmed with the tremendous amount of love and support shown to them.

Even after their win, fans continue to show their love to the musicians through the Grammy’s X/Twitter posts. For example, the comment section of the posts sharing the artist’s wins is flooded with positive recognition and admiration. Some of the comments noted include, “congratulations”, “well deserved” and “they rocked it!” In these statements, it is evident that many people were rooting for Boygenius, and that they absorbed the musician’s talent. Without a doubt, Boygenius’ passion for music is evident through their hard work and dedication that has rewarded them with one of the most prestigious music awards.

And the GRAMMY for Best Rock Performance goes to –

“Not Strong Enough” @xboygeniusx. #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34kvdu pic.twitter.com/hY1dG6EVtO — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 4, 2024

