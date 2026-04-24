Lucy Dacus Shares Moving New Single “Planting Tomatoes”

Home News Steven Taylor April 24th, 2026 - 3:44 PM

Singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus has released a brand new single today, titled “Planting Tomatoes.” The new single, which initially came as a limited edition vinyl last weekend, was released alongside a video. The lyric video, which was filmed in Tokyo, can be found on Dacus’ Youtube channel.

The song features a nice upbeat energy, with Dacus providing light and calming vocals over a steady drumbeat and a light muted guitar during the chorus. The instrumentals keep up the energy until the latter half, where alongside the line “Living in the moment, I can feel the moment passing,” the song slows down to a crawl to bring the melancholic themes of the track front and center. The drums kick back in to explode the song back into its more upbeat energy from before and bring it to a close. The shift to melancholy suits the song’s theming, being described in a press release as being about making a sincere effort to stay present, grateful and interested on a day when you realize you’re older than somebody you’ve lost.

The lyric video shows the song’s lines being written across various notes and pages in a store. The writing is often accompanied by other messages or little doodles of things like cats. The video itself also has shots panning across the store, zooming in heavily to certain lyrics or showing off other assorted drawings on the page. This new release accompanies the announcement of live tour dates across North America by Dacus.