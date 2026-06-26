Phoebe Bridgers Shares Cinematic New Single & Video “Lost Boys”

Home News Lana June 26th, 2026 - 2:56 PM

Bridgers officially returned with her first new original music in nearly four years, releasing the haunting new single “Lost Boys” alongside a whimsical, cinematic music video. The track is the latest preview of her newly announced third studio album, Lost Weekend, arriving August 14 via Dead Oceans.

Directed by Lance Oppenheim and Pablo Rochat, the accompanying music video leans into fantasy while maintaining Bridgers’ signature deadpan charm. The visual follows the singer as she joins a group of Live Action Role Play enthusiasts at a Renaissance faire, where medieval costumes, elaborate quests and theatrical battles blur the line between reality and imagination. Rather than presenting the fantasy world as pure escapism, the video uses the LARP setting to explore ideas of identity, belonging and adulthood, while Bridgers reflects on growing older, nostalgia and the lingering desire to hold onto fleeting moments. Though emotionally weighty, the track balances its melancholy with moments of quiet optimism, creating an immersive listening experience that feels both deeply personal and universally relatable.

“Lost Boys” marks Bridgers’ first original release since 2022’s standalone single “Sidelines,” signaling the beginning of a new chapter following years of acclaimed collaborations and touring. The song also reunites her with an impressive group of collaborators, including producers Tony Berg, Ethan Gruska, Jack Antonoff and Bridgers herself, with additional production from Alex G. The expansive arrangement features contributions from Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus on backing vocals, alongside performances from Caroline Shaw, Blake Mills, Chris Thile, Rob Moose and several longtime creative partners.

The single arrives just one day after Bridgers announced Lost Weekend, her highly anticipated third studio album. Anticipation for the record has already proven immense, with her newly announced North American and UK arena tour selling out within hours of tickets going on sale.

Fans can stream “Lost Boys” now, ahead of Lost Weekend, which arrives on August 14.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin