Beck, Jenny Lewis, Jason Schwartzman & More Perform At Hollywood Bowl’s Wes Anderson

Home News Aryn Honaker July 11th, 2026 - 3:03 PM

Several musical guests, including Beck, Jenny Lewis and Jason Schwartzman, came together to celebrate the director and screenwriter Wes Anderson. The filmmaker has been commemorated throughout the week in Los Angeles, starting with a 30th-anniversary screening of his debut movie, Bottle Rocket, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Additionally, Bill Murray is currently hosting three nights at the Hollywood Bowl to celebrate the music from Anderson’s films.

Murray, Beck, Jenny Lewis, Jason Schwartzman and Rogê joined forces on Hollywood Bowl’s stage today to perform “Zorro is Back,” an iconic song from Bottle Rocket’s soundtrack. The performance included live instruments and synchronized vocals from the five. The movie scene featuring the song played on screens in front of the stage.

Rogê, Beck, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, and Jenny Lewis perform “Zorro Is Back” at the Hollywood Bowl’s Wes Anderson tribute concert. pic.twitter.com/ivh9xFMEIi — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) July 11, 2026

Besides the tribute performance for Anderson, both Beck and Lewis have been active in the music world. Beck recently joined Sierra Ferrell for a new rendition of his 2026 song “Ride Lonesome” and is slated for a North American tour this fall starting in mid-September. Lewis joined Hayley Williams on stage back in May to perform “Silver Lining” by Rilo Kiley.