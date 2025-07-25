Paramore Celebrates The 20 Year Anniversary of All We Know Is Falling by Releasing The Summer Tic EP Digitally

Home News Leila DeJoui July 25th, 2025 - 8:50 PM

Paramore performs at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV on 23 October, 2022.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

20 years ago, on July 26, 2025, the now-iconic band, Paramore, released their debut album All We Know Is Falling. On their 20 year anniversary of the album, the band has decided to celebrate this milestone, by releasing a deluxe anniversary surprise for their fans. They have even included a first-ever release of The Summer Tic EP. The EP was originally released in 2006 and was a CD-only collection. Now, the fans will be able to listen to the EP and the debut album together in one release.

After their debut album, the band had released their second album, Riot, which had also helped them gain their popularity even more. “Misery Business” is one of the songs on the 2007 album, which is now a six times certified platinum single and earned multiple award nominations. In 2009, the band released Brand New Eyes. Then, in 2013, the band released their self-titled album, which includes their platinum single, “Ain’t It Fun.” Their single earned Paramore’s first ever Grammy for “Best Rock Song.” The band began to incorporate some pop influences with their 2017 album, After Laughter. Then, they took a break until 2023 and returned with their album, This Is Why.

Many fans were overjoyed by the band coming back together when the news broke in 2022. However, in 2024, the band announced that they have fulfilled their contract with Atlantic Records. Now, the band is conquering their own independent careers.

All We Know Is Falling (Deluxe Version) Tracklist: