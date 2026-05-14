Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff On AI Music: “The Bad Actors Will Willingly Reveal Themselves Through Slop”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 14th, 2026 - 6:15 PM

According to NME.com, Jack Antonoff has slammed AI music creators as “godless whores”. The Bleachers frontman took to Instagram on May 13, to post a journal entry where he said writing music “has become and ancient ritual”. “The idea of optimizing what we do is a complete miss of the entire point of what compels us in the first place,” he continued. “We (myself, the band and everyone I know, frankly) have never been looking for this work to become quicker or easier.”

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The artist adds: “We were never frustrated by the randomness and magic it takes. We do it for that exact reason – and without the process itself: nothingness.” Then, Antonoff went on to criticize AI users by encouraging them to “by all means drive right off that cliff”. “We’re genuinely happy to see you go,” Antonoff continued. “Generations coming will be engaging in the ancient ritual of writing, recording and performing as it comes to us from God.”

The singer continues with: “So as we embark on this strange detour where the bad actors will willingly reveal themselves through slop, and the struggling great will be further spread thin to make an honest living doing what they were put on Earth to do, we (myself, the band and frankly everyone I know) remain more dedicated than ever to reveal what comes from within.”

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock