Thundercat Shares Two New Singles “I Wish I Didn’t Waste Your Time” & “Children of the Baked Potato” Featuring Remi Wolf

Cait Stoddard September 15th, 2025 - 1:31 PM

Today, Thundercat has returned with his first original music in two years, “I Wish I Didn’t Waste Your Time” and “Children of the Baked Potato” (feat. Remi Wolf), which is out now through Brainfeeder. The tracks arrive just a month before the artist kicks off a tour of North America.

Thundercat fans can rejoice that they are getting not one but two offerings from the big bad bassist, both of which feature input from the legendary Greg Kurstin. “I Wish I Didn’t Waste Your Time,” with its relaxed bassline and Thunder’s soft falsetto, taps into the classic Thundercat sound. The riffs, nimble and familiar, are easy to slip into, a welcome return to form from a master at his craft.

Meanwhile, “Children of the Baked Potato” invokes a more urgent energy, one where Thunder is matched by Remi Wolf’s commanding wails. The song’s title refers to the legendary hole-in-the-wall jazz club in LA and which, for over 50 years, has showcased the best in LA’s jazz scene, fusion greats and studio icons. It is the place to see your favorite musician’s favorite musicians and was a massive influence on Thundercat.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela