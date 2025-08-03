Lucy Dacus Joins The Killers On Stage to Perform “Read My Mind” At Osheaga

Home News Isabella Bergamini August 3rd, 2025 - 8:05 AM

Indie artist Lucy Dacus has been going strong as a solo artist after boygenius’ hiatus announcement. Recently, she has been spending her time on her Forever Is A Feeling Tour which has created many new memorable moments for the artist. From officiating fans’ marriages, bringing out Hop Along’s Frances Quinlan as well as covering Fontaines D.C., Dacus is making it clear that she is just beginning. In her most recent tour stop, Dacus performed at Montreal’s Osheaga festival and even joined the Killers’ set for a duet of their 2006 track, “Read My Mind” from Sam’s Town.

The lead vocalist of the Killers, Brandon Flowers made sure that Dacus felt welcome on the large stage as he continuously expressed support for her. Dacus appeared star-struck from the moment but seemed to grow increasingly more confident on the stage. The performance ended with the two standing on the risers getting the crowd even more excited than they already were. According to Stereogum, Dacus later wrote on Twitter asking fans, “who…has a video of me singing with the killers tonight (I’m dead).” Fortunately, multiple diehard fans came to the rescue and responded with their own videos of the performance.

Full Video of Lucy Dacus performing with The Killers today at Osheaga Festival! via joneyre on IG pic.twitter.com/ZN8cMVHwqP — boygenius source (@boygeniussource) August 2, 2025

The next Forever Is A Feeling Tour stop will be on August 3 at the Back Cove Music & Arts Festival in Portland, ME. Afterwards, Dacus will be joined by special guest Jay Som for six shows starting on August 8. She will then continue her tour with Slow Pulp for ten shows starting on September 9. Her final three shows for the tour will not include a special guest. Dacus will be attending the All Things Go Music Festival on September 26 and 27 for two of her final shows. The last show included on the tour is at the Corona Capital on November 14 in Mexico City, Mexico. Tickets for any of the mentioned shows can be purchased here.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin