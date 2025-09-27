Lucy Dacus Covers “Chicago” By Sufjan Stevens And Brings Zohran Mamdani On Stage At All Things Go

Home News Khalliah Gardner September 27th, 2025 - 4:33 PM

At the All Things Go music festival, fans were excited and couldn’t wait to enjoy every moment. When Lucy Dacus, famous for her strong performances and great songwriting, got on stage, she had a surprise for everyone. According to Stereogum, she started singing Sufjan Stevens’ popular song “Chicago,” capturing everyone’s attention right away. Her heartfelt version brought new life to the classic song with her unique style. The crowd was amazed by Dacus’s distinctive voice full of emotion, making it an unforgettable experience. But the evening had more surprises for the audience. In an action that mixed entertainment with promoting social causes, Dacus brought an unexpected guest on stage—New York State Assembly member Zohran Mamdani.

At first, it seemed unlikely that Dacus and Mamdani would work together. However, their teamwork turned out to be a perfect match as they both used their talents for positive change. Mamdani is known for his forward-thinking ideas and commitment to helping communities. He worked well with Dacus because her music feels real and deeply emotional. When he joined her on stage, they easily connected the lively world of music with meaningful activism efforts. Their shared values and artistic talent impressed the audience by showing how music can bring people from different walks of life together in unity.

A standout moment of the festival was when Dacus and Mamdani performed a cover of “Chicago.” The performance was not only beautiful but also showed how teamwork can spread important messages. Fans felt moved by their soulful version, highlighting what amazing things artists can achieve together. The mix of Dacus’ powerful voice with Mamadni’s strong presence made a lasting impact, proving that collaboration in art sends powerful messages beyond the stage. This creative mix highlighted the event’s focus on connection and community spirit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stereogum (@stereogum)