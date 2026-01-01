Lucy Dacus Performs “Bread And Roses” At Zohran Mamdani’s Mayoral Inauguration In NYC

Home News Cait Stoddard January 1st, 2026 - 12:34 PM

During yesterday’s festivities at Zohran Mamdani’s Mayoral Inauguration in New York City, Boygenius member Lucy Dacus performed the song “Bread And Roses” live. According to social media, the music publication BrooklynVegan posted a video of Dacus‘s performance with the captions explaining what is going on in the video. “Lucy Dacus, accompanied by Sarah Goldstone, sang the labor movement song ‘Bread and Roses’ at Zohran Mamdani’s inauguration.”

Lucy Dacus, accompanied by Sarah Goldstone, sang the labor movement song “Bread and Roses” at Zohran Mamdani’s inauguration. pic.twitter.com/d1RsoRyVyx — BrooklynVegan (@brooklynvegan) January 1, 2026

Based from the video, the whole performance was stunning bu how the instrumentation filled the air with enchanting melodies, while Dacus dazzled people’s minds with her astounding vocal performance. The theme on “Bread And Roses” contributed to the heartfelt festivities that were being held at the inauguration.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin