Dawes Joined By Jenny Lewis, Brandon Flowers, Stephen Stills & More For Collaborative Performances At Concert For Altadena

Cait Stoddard January 8th, 2026 - 1:27 PM

According to NME.com, Brandon Flowers joined Dawes to perform songs by The Killers and Bruce Springsteen at a benefit concert. The appearance took place on January 7, at A Concert For Altadena, which was organized by Dawes to raise money for the victims of last year’s Eaton Fire. Taking place on the anniversary of the catastrophe, the all-star benefit concert was put on to support “long-term housing recovery and relief for families, small businesses and first responders” impacted by the blaze.

Flowers joined Dawes towards the end of the set by first performing his own hit, “When You Were Young” before they all launched into a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “The Promised Land”. According to Stereogum.com, Brad Paisley helped out Dawes, Stills and Lucius for a rendition of the Stills-penned “Love The One You’re With,” while they also did a cover of Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth” with backing vocals from Aloe Blacc.

Jenny Lewis and Dawes did Lewis’ solo highlight “Rise Up (With Fists!!)” and Many Moore and Dawes did a folksy rendition of Moore’s 1999 teen-pop jam “Candy.” All the performers then joined Dawes for a big group cover of the Beatles’ “With A Little Help From My Friends.”

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford