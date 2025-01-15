Lucy Dacus Announces New Album Forever Is A Feeling For March 2025 Release, Shares Two New Singles “Ankle” & “Limerence”

Home News Michael Ferrara January 15th, 2025 - 10:10 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Lucy Dacus is coming out strong in 2025, with the release of two new singles “Ankle” and “Limerence”, plus the announcement of a new project Forever Is A Feeling, to be released in March 2025. The single “Ankle” also came additionally with a visual and is going to debuted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight, showing Dacus is ready to get back into the music game and prove her dominance. Listen and watch the music video for the new songs below.

Lucy Dacus spoke upon her new upcoming album, which is to released March 28th, 2025, painting what the journey looked like for those on the outside perspective. Most of the songs that compile Forever Is A Feeling were written between Fall 2022 and Summer 2024. Dacus spoke about how her emotions carried some of the writing , falling in and out of love and wanted to find peace with the love she wants, desires and deserves. The track list is still unavailable to the public, besides the two newly released singles, keeping fans on their toes until the spring. However, she has provided the tour dates that trucks through the winter and spring seasons.

ALL LUCY DACUS TOUR DATES:

An Evening With Lucy Dacus

February 18 – St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church – Brooklyn, NY *SOLD OUT*

February 20 – The Murphy Auditorium at the Driehaus Museum – Chicago, IL *SOLD OUT*

February 22 – Legion of Honor – San Francisco, CA *SOLD OUT*

February 24 – Secret Location GBD- Los Angeles, CA *SOLD OUT*

Forever Is A Feeling Tour

April 16 – The Met – Philadelphia, PA

April 18 – The Anthem – Washington, DC

April 21 – MGM Music Hall – Boston, MA

April 23 – Radio City Music Hall – New York, NY

April 25 – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON

April 29 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

May 1 – Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL

May 5 – Palace Theatre – St. Paul, MN

May 7 – Midland – Kansas City, MI

May 9 – Winspear Opera House – Dallas, TX

May 10 – Moody Amphitheater – Austin, TX

May 12 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Denver, CO

May 14 – The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA