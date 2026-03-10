Lucy Dacus Announces Spring & Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 10th, 2026 - 1:56 PM

According to Consequence.net, Lucy Dacus has announced a new stretch of North American tour dates taking place in July 2026. The new dates arrive in and around Dacus’ summer festival appearances, which include sets at Winnipeg Folk Festival, Ottawa Bluesfest, Minnesota Yacht Club, and San Francisco’s Outside Lands. The run also follows her previously-announced West Coast run in May, where she will play shows in Vancouver, Sacramento, Salt Lake City (for Kilby Block Party, and other venues.

For her 2026 tour, Dacus is partnering with The Ally Coalition (TAC) to ensure that $1 from every ticket sold will go to organizations serving queer and trans youth across the country. Dacus’ new run of tour dates will begin in Madison, Wisconsin on July 12, followed by shows in Grand Rapids and Toronto. After a pair of festival dates, Dacus will head east to perform in Cleveland, Kingston (NY) and North Adams (MA). For tickets and more information, click here.

Dacus’ summer tour and festival appearances arrive in support of her 2025 LP, Forever Is a Feeling; and she has released an expanded version of the album last fall. Revisit Dacus’ appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, where she discussed Forever Is a Feeling, her collaborative streak and more topics.

Lucy Dacus Tour Dates

7/12 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^

7/13 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Venue TBA

7/15 — Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

7/20 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre ^

7/22 — Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center ^

7/23 — North Adams, MA @ Mass MoCA ^

7/25 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^

# = w/ FIGHTMASTER

* = w/ Luna Li

^ = w/ Smidley

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin