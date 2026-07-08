Lucy Dacus Shares Vibrant New Video For “Planting Tomatoes”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 8th, 2026 - 9:00 AM

Lucy Dacus of Boygenius has returned with the release of her new self-directed music video for “Planting Tomatoes.” The visual was filmed by SpangTV with creative direction from Jordan Rodericks and editing from Sun June’s Laura Colwell. the “Planting Tomatoes” video was shot in Richmond, Virginia and features many of Dacus’ favorite local spots including Dogwood Dell, Hollywood Cemetery and James River Park Pony Pasture.

Dacus will be kicking off her summer slate of shows with an appearance at Winnipeg Folk Festival in Manitoba, Canada on July 10. She will then be moving onto her first headlining show of the trek on July 12 in Madison, Wisconsin at The Sylvee. Dacus will also make stops in Grand Rapids, Toronto, Ottawa, Saint Paul, Chicago, Cleveland, Kingston, North Adams, Asbury Park, Richmond and San Francisco. The last show of the tour is currently scheduled for September 13 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. This special concert will feature orchestral versions of Forever Is A Feeling tracks with accompaniment from the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. The Hollywood Bowl show will also see Cat Power performing The Greatest.

Lucy Dacus Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates

July 10: Oakbank, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festival

July 12: Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^

July 13: Grand Rapids, MI @ Meijer Gardens ^

July 15: Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

July 16: Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

July 18: Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota Yacht Club

July 19: Chicago, IL @ Millennium Park with the Chicago Philharmonic ~

July 20: Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre ^

July 22: Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center ^ SOLD OUT

July 23: North Adams, MA @ Mass MoCA ^

July 25: Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^~

July 30: Richmond, VA @ The Byrd Theatre !

Aug 8: San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

Sep 13: Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra & Cat Power performing The Greatest

^ with Smidley

~ with Ratboys

! with “Planting Tomatoes” Screening