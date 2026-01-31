Grammys Live Blog: 68th Annual Grammy Awards Reactions, Thoughts & Information

Home News Skylar Jameson January 31st, 2026 - 8:47 PM

Welcome to MXDWN’s official 2026 Grammy Awards live blog! The 68th annual Grammy Award ceremony is here and we are dedicated to bringing you quality Grammys coverage, with consistent updates throughout the preshow and ceremony. So keep up with MXDWN, if you don’t want to miss a thing when it comes to the 2026 Grammy Awards.

This year’s Grammys will take place at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles and be the last iteration hosted by Trevor Noah. Including this year, Noah has taken on the hosting role for the Grammy Awards every year since 2020. The ceremony starts at 5 pm PST, but there’s more fun to be had ahead of the main event, during the pre-ceremony and carpet, which will begin at 12:30 pm PST. Multiple fashion icons and trendsetters are expected to make their appearance on the carpet, including Doechii, Chappell Roan, Zara Larsson, Lola Young, the Katseye girls and more!

There will also be multiple performances during the pre-ceremony, which will be hosted by Glee star Darren Criss. Criss will also perform with his Maybe Happy Ending costar Helen J Shen. In addition to that duo, during the pre-ceremony we will see live performances from Grace Potter, Israel Houghton, Lila Iké, Maggie Rose and Trombone Shorty. Heavy hitting metal band Spiritbox will also take the stage. Perhaps their performance will make for another viral moment, like when they went viral last year for their lead singer, Courtney LaPlante, going along with being mistaken for her contemporary, Poppy. And, summer isn’t over yet, because Zara Larsson is sure to dazzle the preshow stage with a song from her beloved album Midnight Sun.

Performances during the main event are sure to impress fans. Sabrina Carpenter will be returning to the stage this year, as she’s nominated in several categories, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music Video, and Best Pop Solo Performance with her song “Manchild”. Her latest album Man’s Best Friend is also nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Lady Gaga will also be performing tonight, and if her Mayhem tour says anything, she’s sure to captivate viewers with an epic set. Ahead of his Coachella set in April, Justin Bieber is also set to perform at this year’s Grammys ceremony. This marks Bieber’s first performance at the event since he performed “Peaches” with Daniel Caesar and Giveon in 2022. Rose of the Kpop group Blackpink will also perform tonight as a solo act, likely alongside Bruno Mars for “APT”. This year, Rose became the first Kpop soloist to be nominated for a Grammy! You can also look forward to performances from every nominee for Best New Artist, which includes Addison Rae, Alex Warren, Katseye, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, Sombr, and The Marias. Each nominee for Best New Artist will have a 2-minutes long performance slot.

Every year, the Grammys pay tribute to the artists who passed away that year with in memoriam performances. One of those performances expected to impress is Post Malone’s tribute to the late music icon Ozzy Osbourne, who sadly died last July. Posty will be joined by Slash and Duff McKagan from Guns N’ Roses, and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and Andrew Watt. Lauryn Hill will also pay tribute to the late D’Angelo and Roberta Flack.

Watch alongside us! The 2026 Grammys will air on CBS and live on Paramount+ for users with the Showtime add-on. The show will also be available on multiple Live TV streaming services including Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and more.