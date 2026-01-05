Post Malone Teases Plan To Release Two New Albums In 2026

Home News Anthony Salvato January 5th, 2026 - 12:29 AM

Hot off the tails of a packed summer, following the release of his first country album F-1 Trillion, Post Malone announced he would be heading back to the studio this year to produce not one, but two new albums in 2026. Malone made waves back in the summer of 2024 with F-1 Trillion then followed up 2025 mostly just touring for that album. After the one year gap from recording, Malone bowed to work double time this year to produce two projects in the new calendar year.

As first reported by NME.com, Malone announced on a Kick stream, “We are getting two albums in 2026, if everything goes my way.” What it will take for Malone to conquer that feat is yet to be determined, but one thing for sure is, he is certainly prioritizing creating and recording new music as his sound continues to evolve. Malone started out with a rap career before quickly pivoting to more of a pop and R&B sound. Over time he made appearances at concerts, posted more and more videos of himself playing the guitar and fans quickly realized that he had more of a music ability than people had previously given him credit for, along with his lyrical capabilities. As Malone entered into more of a rock sound he quickly pivoted to country as well. First making some appearances at Country Music Awards (CMA) events then releasing a single with Morgan Wallen, before finally releasing F-1 Trillion.

The project was filled with some impressive features and an overall solid country sound. Malone has certainly diversified his releases enough over the year to make it unclear what sound, or even genre, either project will be. Perhaps he could stay on this path of country music and double down with it on two more projects, however if he did wish to pivot back to pop and rock, now would be the best time. Perhaps he meets somewhere in the middle of the two, only time can tell. Until then, this only seems to be a verbal commitment from Malone, but for fans of his, that is usually enough.