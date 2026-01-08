Lola Young Set To Play First Show Since Collapse At Rolling Stone’s Future Of Music Showcase at SXSW 2026

Today, Rolling Stone announced its return to South by Southwest® (SXSW®) in Austin, TX, with its highly anticipated Future of Music showcase, presented by JBL, a three-night concert series celebrating the trailblazing artists shaping the music of tomorrow. Now in its fourth year, the showcase will feature a curated selection of artists spanning pop, hip-hop, country, música mexicana and other genres. Future of Music will take place Thursday, March 12 -14, at ACL Live at the Moody Theater.

U.K. pop singer Lola Young, who broke through with hits including “Messy,” will headline opening night on March 12, bringing her raw, soulful songwriting and powerhouse vocals to the SXSW stage. The pioneering Mexican American group Fuerza Regida will headline March 13, showcasing their arena-sized energy and urban corrido sounf and they’ll be joined by several acts from Street Mob Records, the label founded by Fuerza frontman Jesús Ortiz Paz. Texas native BigXthaPlug will close out the three-night run on Saturday, March 14, delivering his booming, gravel-throated flow and vivid storytelling heard on breakout tracks like “Texas.” Additional performers for all three nights will be announced in the coming weeks.

Rolling Stone has shaped how generations discover and talk about music, and you can hear that influence in today’s biggest artists,” said Julian Holguin, CEO of Rolling Stone. “Future of Music is our way of bringing that spirit to SXSW: a stage for the artists who are about to be everywhere. We’re excited to return to Austin in 2026 and bring fans three nights of incredible live music.”