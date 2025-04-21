Post Malone Joined By Ed Sheeran & Jelly Roll During Coachella Weekend Two Set

Home News Khalliah Gardner April 21st, 2025 - 5:42 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

During Coachella’s highly anticipated weekend two, the crowd was buzzing with excitement as Post Malone took the stage as one of the festival’s headliners. Known for his chart-topping hits and electrifying stage presence, Post Malone had festival-goers eager with anticipation, awaiting a performance that promised to be as thrilling as his reputation suggested. Little did the audience know, they were in for an unforgettable surprise. As the neon lights danced across the stage and the first chords of “Losers” began to resonate through the desert air, the atmosphere crackled with energy. The audience erupted in cheers and applause as Post Malone was soon joined by none other than Ed Sheeran and Jelly Roll, two artists whose distinct musical styles brought a fresh and exciting dimension to the event.

The unexpected trio took the audience by storm, blending their unique styles seamlessly. Ed Sheeran’s smooth and melodious vocals paired brilliantly with Jelly Roll’s raw and powerful energy, creating a dynamic synergy alongside Post Malone’s distinctive sound. As they performed together, they crafted a captivating rendition of “Losers” that had festival-goers entranced, their hearts and voices lifted in unison, singing along passionately. The electrifying collaboration lit up the festival, with fans swaying and dancing, their voices echoing into the night sky—a testament to the unifying power of music.

But the surprises didn’t end there. As the final notes of “Losers” faded, the audience scarcely had a moment to catch their breath before the familiar enchanting notes of “Sunflower” began to fill the air. Again, Sheeran and Jelly Roll complemented Post Malone’s iconic hit, adding layers of harmonies and a vibrancy that elevated the performance to unprecedented heights. The three artists harmonized perfectly, their voices intertwining in a melody that seemed almost otherworldly. The collaboration was a testament to the power of music to bring artists from different genres together, creating moments of pure magic for those fortunate enough to witness it. It was a display of artistry that transcended individual styles, celebrating the beauty of collaboration and the shared human experience.

The performance was an exuberant celebration, leaving fans in awe and solidifying the night as one of Coachella’s most remarkable. As the three artists exited the stage amidst thunderous applause, it was clear that their unexpected collaboration would remain a highlight of the festival for years to come. For the audience, it felt like a once-in-a-lifetime moment, an event they would reminisce about with fondness, long after the festival lights dimmed and the dust settled. In the end, it was not just a performance—it was a cherished memory, imprinted in the minds of all who were there to experience the magic.

POST MALONE Y ED SHEERAN CANTANDO SUNFLOWER #Coachella2025pic.twitter.com/cQJkve9MTl — agos !¡ (@winsleTargaryen) April 21, 2025



