Zara Larsson Shares New Song “Midnight Sun”

Isabella Bergamini June 14th, 2025 - 9:53 PM

Swedish pop star, Zara Larsson has released a new single for her upcoming album, Midnight Sun. The title track, “Midnight Sun” is an energetic and fast-paced track that pays tribute to Larsson’s heritage. As the title track, “Midnight Sun” embodies the album’s overall theme of envisioning an endless Swedish summer through music. It connects Larsson’s fiery personality with her pride for her homeland.

The upcoming album, Midnight Sun was created by the minds of Larsson and her frequent collaborator, MNEK. It was produced by Margo XS and Zhone, as well as written by Helena Gao. The ten track album demonstrates Larsson’s bold confidence and flirtatious nature while also being easily danceable. Regarding the title track, Larsson stated “I really am proud of my Swedish pop heritage, so I wanted to write about a Swedish summer where the sun never goes down.” She continued, “And it doesn’t matter if it’s December the summer night will be there for you. It’s waiting for you, it will come back for you, and you will come back for it.”

In addition to “Midnight Sun,” Larsson recently released another single titled “Pretty Ugly”. The single was accompanied by a sensual and muddy music video directed by Charlotte Rutherford. The music video can be viewed here. Larsson will also be going on a 2025 North American Tour in August with fellow pop star, Tate McRae. Afterwards, Larsson will be going on a Midnight Sun Tour beginning on October 28 in Munich and ending on November 28 in Stockholm. Midnight Sun will be released on September 26, 2025 and can be pre-ordered here. Fans can be especially excited for the upcoming album since according to Zara, “It just feels like me- knowing myself, this album is just really, really me. And also, no one can do me the way I can.”