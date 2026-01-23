Poppy Shares Cinematic New Video For “Time Will Tell”

Home News Steven Taylor January 23rd, 2026 - 4:08 PM

Singer-songwriter Poppy’s highly anticipated seventh studio album Empty Hands released today. With the release, a music video was released for the song “Time Will Tell.” The song’s new video can be found on Poppy’s YouTube channel.

The “uncanny” video, directed by frequent Poppy collaborator Orie McGinness stars the singer “set against a nightmarish backdrop, complete with anti-gravity floating clocks, body doubles, and time traveling portals.” The strange visuals compliment the darker and industrial instrumentation to the track and the distortion applied to the singer’s voice. She’s seen in a variety of outfits, such as a pure white dress and a gothic looking black outfit complete with laces. The singer is seen traversing a strange and otherworldly location, different shots showing a strange industrial location, an area surrounded by shattered floating clocks, and a dimly lit room illuminated only by strange blue glows. Performers are seen in all-black including facemasks performing the backing instrumentation. As the guitar swells, Poppy’s voice explodes into a metal shriek.

Empty Hands, Poppy’s seventh release, “draws from eclectic influences, with industrial elements, pop sensibilities, and moments that call back to Poppy’s surrealist roots with her signature uncanny, machine-like voice,” and sees the singer continue to push into the metal influence in her work. “Time Will Tell” is the sixth song on Empty Hands, coming just at the halfway point of the thirteen track release. It follows previous single releases from the album including “Guardian” and “Unravel.”