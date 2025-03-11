Stevie Wonder, Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean Perform at Roberta Flack’s Memorial

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 11th, 2025 - 6:01 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

In February 2025, American artist Roberta Flack passed away at the age of 88.RIP: Roberta Flack dead at 88. She died of cardiac arrest in 2022, she was diagnosed with ALS, Roberta Flack Reveals ALS Diagnosis, which unfortunately forced her to retire from her singing career. Best known for her cover of “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” the cover helped to skyrocket her career, winning her numerous Grammys. Flack’s memorial was held at New York’s Abyssinian Baptist Church on March 10, 2025, with icons Stevie Wonder, Lauryn Hill, and Wyclef Jean performing at the service.

With a part of the guest roster including:

“Rev. Al Sharpton, Valerie Simpson, Phylicia Rashad, Dionne Warwick, Alicia Keys, India.Arie, Peabo Bryson, and Clive Davis,” according to StereoGum.

Lauryn Hill Lauryn Hill Invites Doechii Onstage For Collaborative Performance Of “Doo Wop (That Thing)” read an emotional remembrance of Roberta Flack. Accompanied by Wyclef Jean of the guitar, where they sang a softer version of “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” Flack’s first hit, before switching into “Killing Me Softly With His Song.” Stevie Wonder sang his version of his original song “If It’s Magic.” With Wonder saying, “I love you, Roberta. And I will see you.”

Together these artists were able to create a beautiful tribute to R&B icon Roberta Flack. Reminding many fans and listeners of the lasting impact Flack had on the music industry. Not only through music, but also her contributions to animal welfare and music education through the Roberta Flack Foundation, which was founded in 2010. One thing is for certain, Roberta Flack will not be forgotten.