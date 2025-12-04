Guns N’ Roses Unleash Two New Singles “Nothin” & “Atlas”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 4th, 2025 - 12:38 PM

Powerhouse rock band Guns N’ Roses have returned today with two brand new singles. Marking their first new music release since 2023, “Nothin’” and “Atlas” find the long-running band still at the height of their powers because both songs showcases two different sides of their personality. “Atlas” is GNR in full in-your-face surging rock mode, while “Nothin’” grows more introspective over floaty keys and Slash’s emotive guitar playing.

Guns N’ Roses have steadily been releasing new material in recent years in conjunction with their sold-out tours across the globe. Following 2023’s “The General” and “Perhaps,” “Atlas” and “Nothin’” join as vital additions to setlists otherwise featuring all the classic hits and deep cut fan favorites from GNR’s early catalogue. On December 12, “Nothin’” and “Atlas” will be available for pre-order on 7” vinyl, which is a Guns N’ Roses store exclusive cassette and a Japan exclusive SHM-CD.

Most recently, Guns N’ Roses announced they will hit the road in the spring and summer of 2026 on a world tour that will see the band visit Mexico and Brazil before headlining additional EU markets as well as stadiums across the U.S. and Canada. The tour will include a special performance at LA’s Rose Bowl, marking a historic return to the venue for the first time in over 30 years.