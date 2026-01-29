Ozzy Osbourne, D’Angelo And Roberta Flack Grammy 2026 Tributes Announced Featuring Slash, Post Malone, Lauryn Hill & More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 29th, 2026 - 5:12 PM

According to NME.com, Post Malone, Slash, Chad Smith, Lauryn Hill and other acts will be leading tributes to Ozzy Osbourne, D’Angelo and Roberta Flack at the Grammys, which will happen on February 1, at at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. In honor of the late heavy metal pioneer and Black Sabbath frontman Osbourne, Malone will join forces with Guns N’ Roses members Slash and Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Smith for a performance.

They will also be joined on stage by renowned producer Andrew Watt, who worked with the Prince Of Darkness on his last two solo albums: 2020’s Ordinary Man and 2022’s Patient Number 9. Sadly, Osbourne died in his family home in Buckinghamshire following a heart attack last July at the age 76 years old. Just over two weeks before his passing, the artist helped raise millions for children’s charities by playing his final-ever live show in his Birmingham hometown.

The 2026 Grammys ceremony will also see Lauryn Hill take to the stage to honor neo-soul icon D’Angelo, who died in October after a battle with cancer, and R&B and jazz star Roberta Flack, who died last February after battling ALS for the past few years.