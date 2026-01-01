Chappell Roan, Post Malone, Mariah Carey And More Perform at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

Home News Jasmina Pepic January 1st, 2026 - 1:05 PM

Chappell Roan, Post Malone, Mariah Carey and a host of other chart-topping artists lit up the stage during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve as audiences across the nation rang in 2026 with music and celebration. The star-studded event delivered unforgettable performances from several major cities, blending pop, country, R&B and rock into a live broadcast that captivated audiences. With the energy of the countdown and the electric atmosphere of Times Square and beyond, this year’s celebration set a high bar for New Year’s Eve entertainment.

The show, hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora, spanned locations including New York City’s Times Square, Las Vegas, Nashville and Kansas City showcasing diverse musical talent from multiple genres. According to Pitchfork, Chappell Roan kicked off with an energetic rendition of “The Subway” from Kansas City that had fans dancing just moments before midnight. Over in Las Vegas, Mariah Carey delivered a medley of her hits including “Obsessed,” “In Your Feelings” and “It’s Like That,” proving her enduring appeal and vocal prowess. Meanwhile Post Malone brought a country-flavored twist to the festivities with performances of “That’s My Story,” “What the Cowgirls Do” and “Amarillo Sky” from Nashville.



Back in Times Square, legendary performers like Diana Ross, Ciara, Le Sserafim, Maren Morris and Little Big Town took to the iconic stage, each adding their own flair to the countdown celebration. The broadcast spanned a wide range of styles from pop and hip-hop to roots and alt rock with appearances by Demi Lovato, 50 Cent, Daddy Yankee, Charlie Puth and KPop Demon Hunters’ HUNTR/X keeping viewers engaged across time zones. The event highlighted not just the latest hits but also honored the enduring legacies of performers like Ross and Carey, making the transition into the new year feel both fresh and nostalgic. This multi-city concert spectacle reminded fans why Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve remains a cornerstone of holiday television.