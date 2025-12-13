Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante Joins Dying Wish For Duet Of “Revenge In Carnage” In LA

Home News Leila Franco December 13th, 2025 - 12:39 PM

Photo Credit: Jonathan Weiner

Courtney LaPlante capped off an already remarkable year with a surprise onstage reunion. On December 9th, the GRAMMY-nominated vocalist of Spiritbox joined Dying Wish at The Regent Theater in Los Angeles for a live performance of their collaborative track, “Revenge In Carnage,” marking the first time the song has been performed together since its release.

The appearance comes at the end of an especially busy 2025 for LaPlante. Earlier this year, she released the critically acclaimed album Tsunami Sea, joined Megan Thee Stallion at Coachella, fronted two major headlining tours and released Revolver’s Song of the Year alongside Poppy and Amy Lee of Evanescence. The surprise guest spot with Dying Wish only added to a year that may very well define LaPlante.

“Revenge In Carnage” is on Dying Wish’s latest album, Flesh Stays Together, a record that leans into the band’s hardcore emotional catharsis sound. Fan-shot footage from the LA show have LaPlante and Dying Wish trading their energy onstage, with the crowd shouting along at every moment. The chemistry between them is so electric that it completely transforms the track as a live performance. The LA show came just as Dying Wish wrapped up their tour. According to Metal Injection, while the tour has come to an end, the band shows no signs of slowing down, already announcing appearances at multiple UK and European festivals scheduled for next summer.

For fans of both artists, LaPlante’s unexpected appearance was more than a guest spot, it was yet another unforgettable moment to close out 2025.