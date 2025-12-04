Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr. Clarifies Recording Academy’s Stance On AI: “Using AI Does Not Make Your Entry Ineligible”

Home News Jasmina Pepic December 4th, 2025 - 5:26 PM

In a recent interview, Harvey Mason Jr, CEO of Recording Academy, addressed growing concerns about how artificial intelligence (AI) affects eligibility for the Grammy Awards. He emphasized that using AI in the creative process does not automatically disqualify a song from nomination. Instead, eligibility depends on how AI is used, and whether there’s meaningful human contribution.

According to Billboard, Mason acknowledged that dealing with AI is “the toughest part” of his job, given its increasing prevalence in studios. He noted that many professionals now rely on AI tools at various stages, from lyric generation to melody suggestions or producing demo ideas when they hit creative blocks.

Importantly, Mason clarified, “Using AI does not make your entry ineligible. It just makes you have to choose the right categories to be considered in.”That being said, the Academy is still trying to strike a balance. They want to support human creators while recognizing the reality that AI is “here.”

That approach marks a shift from earlier positions, when the Academy emphasized that musical works need human authorship to be eligible. However, under the current interpretation from Mason, hybrid works (where AI is used as a tool but humans provide core creative input) remain within the door for Grammy consideration.

Mason also added a warning. While AI usage alone isn’t disqualifying, certain practices, like using AI to mimic another artist’s voice without clearance, could cross a line.

With the 2026 Grammys on the horizon, this pivot reflects the Academy’s effort to, for better or worse, adapt to evolving creative workflows, without abandoning its commitment to human artistry.