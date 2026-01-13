BottleRock Napa Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Lorde, Foo Fighters, and Sombr

Home News Emily Lopez January 13th, 2026 - 3:03 PM

BottleRock Napa Valley is beginning to prepare fans for the 2026 lineup planned for the May 22-24 festival. According to Consequence, the 2026 lineup has recently been announced. There are several big names who will be performing. One such artist is Royals singer Lorde, who has already been confirmed to perform at the Governor’s Ball and the New Orleans Jazz Festival, starting the year with several live shows for fans to look forward to. Rock band Foo Fighters will also be headlining the festival, although it is unclear if Pat Smear will be performing with the rest of the band, as he is in the process of recovering from a broken foot. Back to Friends singer Sombr will also be performing the festival, following his uptick in popularity with Gen-Z fans.

This is simply the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the diverse variety of talents that will be making their appearance at the festival, providing an enjoyable experience for attendees of all ages. This includes Backstreet Boys, Teddy Swims, LCD Soundsystem, Lil Wayne, Zedd, Ludacris, Papa Roach and Natasha Bedingfield. This is not a complete list of all who will be performing, rather a highlight of some popular artists. The full list can be found on BottleRock Napa Valley official website.

For those who are interested in attending the BottleRock Napa Valley 2026 festival, ticket sales will be opening on January 14. They can be purchased through Ticketmaster. There are also hotel packages available for purchase on the BottleRock Napa Valley website.

Photo credit: Nicole Ditt