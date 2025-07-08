Spiritbox Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates With Periphery & Honey Revenge

Today, Spiritbox has announced they will be hitting the road this fall for part two of their North American headline tour, which is produced by Live Nation and will have support from Periphery and Honey Revenge. Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning om Tuesday, July 8, at 12 p.m. ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, July 11, at 10 local time by clicking here.
For the upcoming tour, Spiritbox will be using Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange to help fans get tickets at the original price. Tickets can only be resold on Ticketmaster at face value. In New York, Connecticut and Virginia where laws prevent resale restrictions, Ticketmaster will still honor Spiritbox’s terms by keeping resale prices at face value on its site.
Since their explosive debut album, Eternal Blue, crashed into the Billboard 200 at number 13 and dominated rock charts, Spiritbox has carved a path of innovation. Their Fear of Fear EP has earned back-to back Grammy nominations that has cemented their reputation as sonic pioneers, while collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion and the incendiary “TYG” showcase the band‘s fearless crossover ambition.
Spiritbox Tour Dates
11/12 – Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena
11/13 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater
11/15 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center
11/18 – Austin, TX – H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
11/19 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
11/21 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
11/22 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
11/23 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre*
11/25 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle*
11/26 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J. Brady Center
11/28 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!*
11/29 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks
11/30 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre*
12/2 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Special Event Center
12/3 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome
12/5 – Lancaster, PA – Freedom Hall*
12/6 – Kingston, RI – Ryan Center
12/7 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
*not Live Nation date