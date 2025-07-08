Spiritbox Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates With Periphery & Honey Revenge

Home News Cait Stoddard July 8th, 2025 - 12:50 PM

Today, Spiritbox has announced they will be hitting the road this fall for part two of their North American headline tour, which is produced by Live Nation and will have support from Periphery and Honey Revenge. Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning om Tuesday, July 8, at 12 p.m. ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, July 11, at 10 local time by clicking here.

For the upcoming tour, Spiritbox will be using Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange to help fans get tickets at the original price. Tickets can only be resold on Ticketmaster at face value. In New York, Connecticut and Virginia where laws prevent resale restrictions, Ticketmaster will still honor Spiritbox’s terms by keeping resale prices at face value on its site.

Since their explosive debut album, Eternal Blue, crashed into the Billboard 200 at number 13 and dominated rock charts, Spiritbox has carved a path of innovation. Their Fear of Fear EP has earned back-to back Grammy nominations that has cemented their reputation as sonic pioneers, while collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion and the incendiary “TYG” showcase the band‘s fearless crossover ambition.

Spiritbox Tour Dates

11/12 – Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena

11/13 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater

11/15 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center

11/18 – Austin, TX – H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

11/19 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

11/21 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

11/22 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

11/23 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre*

11/25 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle*

11/26 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J. Brady Center

11/28 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!*

11/29 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks

11/30 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre*

12/2 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Special Event Center

12/3 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome

12/5 – Lancaster, PA – Freedom Hall*

12/6 – Kingston, RI – Ryan Center

12/7 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

*not Live Nation date