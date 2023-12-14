Trevor Noah Set To Host Grammy Ceremony For Fourth Time In 2024

Home News James Reed December 14th, 2023 - 3:27 PM

Trevor Noah is coming back to host the 2024 Grammy Awards. The former Daily Show host has entertained the ceremony for three consecutive years following Alicia Keys’ run as host in 2019 and 2020. The 2024 Grammy Awards take place on Sunday, February 4, in Los Angeles.

“I think it’s also important to acknowledge something. I’m hosting the Grammys,” Noah shared on his podcast (per Variety). “I’m excited about that, yeah, it’s a lot of fun. I enjoy the Grammys because I get to watch the show in person and then experience and comment on it in person while it is happening.”

Noah is nominated for Best Comedy Album at the 2024 Grammys for I Wish You Would. He was previously nominated in the same category at the 2020 Grammys for Patricia’s Son.

Taylor Swift, SZA, Victoria Monét, and Phoebe Bridgers (thanks, in large part, to Boygenius) lead the 2024 Grammy Awards nominations. Included this year are new award categories, surprising first-time nods, and a return to eight nominees in the Big Four categories. See the full list of nominees.