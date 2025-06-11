Sabrina Carpenter Announces New Album Man’s Best Friend For August 2025 Release

Home News Hannah Brennan June 11th, 2025 - 5:37 PM

With Sabrina Carpenter being one of the hottest trending pop-stars in today’s culture, she has just announced her upcoming album release Man’s Best Friend which is set to debut in August 2025.

Just last week, she dropped her new single “Manchild,” which fans are now discovering was a teaser to Man’s Best Friend, being the lead single. The album will consist of a total of 12 sings, which includes the latest single. There have been no other hints about what to expect from this album, besides some suggestive cover art for the album.

Carpenter released her last album Short n’ Sweet just about a year before Man’s Best Friend will be available to stream. However, she also released the deluxe version of the album in February of this year. The album currently has over 7 billion streams, marking Carpenter’s recent “claim to fame.”

Short n’ Sweet features her hit-song “Espresso” which can obviously be accredited to helping her rise to fame. This album also is home to many of her other iconic hits, “Please Please Please,” “Bed Chem,” and “Juno.” Short n’ Sweet marked Carpenter’s place as a pop-star in the current music industry.

This album release comes shortly following the wrap up of her beloved European and North American tour. Carpenter’s tour went viral for her sparkly and sequin lingerie outfits and her repeated references to sexual poses to a certain lyric line in her song “Juno.”

The exact release date of her album is August 29, 2025. Although the album is available for pre-order now.