D’Angelo’s Previously Unreleased Song “Bitch” Has Been Released Posthumously

Home News Jasmina Pepic December 24th, 2025 - 3:43 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

D’Angelo’s fans around the world are celebrating the release of a previously unheard track from the late neo-soul legend’s vault. The song, titled “Bitch”, was recorded in the mid-1990s and had been one of the most talked-about unreleased pieces of music among fans and music historians alike. Its emergence online this week has sparked excitement and reflection on the artist’s influential career and legacy.

According to NME, the previously unreleased track “Bitch” has been unearthed and released online as part of a broader cache of archival material from D’Angelo’s personal recordings. The song was originally recorded in 1996 and long existed in music lore as an elusive piece of D’Angelo’s creative evolution. The file’s appearance on the internet represents the first time that many listeners have had the opportunity to hear the track in full, decades after its creation.

Collaborator Questlove and D’Angelo himself had discussed the song in interviews years ago, with Questlove describing it as a pivotal moment leading into the era that would ultimately culminate in the recording of Voodoo, the critically acclaimed album released in 2000. That album is widely regarded as one of the most influential neo-soul records of its time and helped cement D’Angelo’s reputation as a visionary artist.

D’Angelo passed away on October 14th, 2025, after a battle with pancreatic cancer, leaving behind a celebrated but comparatively sparse catalog of studio albums. The emergence of “Bitch” offers fans a rare glimpse into his creative process from an early period, revealing stylistic touches and rhythmic experiments that foreshadowed his later groundbreaking work.

Since the track surfaced, social media and fan forums have been awash with reactions, with many listeners expressing joy at finally hearing a piece of music that had existed largely as myth. Some are hopeful that this release signals more archival recordings may become available, potentially including additional demos or unreleased gems from the archives. The posthumous availability of “Bitch” adds another chapter to D’Angelo’s enduring impact on soul and R&B, reminding longtime fans and new listeners alike why his work remains influential decades after its creation.