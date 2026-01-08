Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga and More Nominated For The 37th Annual Pollstar Awards

Home News Ajala Fields January 8th, 2026 - 10:36 PM

Pollstar, the “Voice of Live” and the live entertainment industry’s trusted authority for in-depth data and box office reporting, is proud to announce the nominees for the 37th Annual Pollstar Awards. A highlight of Pollstar Live!, the world’s premier gathering of global live entertainment professionals, the Pollstar Awards is the only peer-voted live entertainment industry awards and recognizes and supports the businesses’ most innovative and successful artists, tours, companies, venues and executives. The Pollstar Awards will be held at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles on April 15, 2026.

“The Pollstar Awards represent one of the most important nights of the year for the live entertainment business,” said Ray Waddell, Chief Content Director, OVG Media and Conferences. “This year’s nominations reflect the extraordinary breadth of our industry — from global superstars to emerging headliners — and recognize the leaders, innovation and diversity that defined an exciting and impactful year for live music.”

The nominees for the Pollstar Awards’ Major Tour of the Year are Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter Tour,” Billie Eilish’s “Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour,” Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “Grand National Tour,” Lady Gaga’s “The Mayhem Ball,” Oasis’s “Oasis Live ’25 Tour,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet Tour” and Tate McRae’s “Miss Possessive Tour.”

The nominees for the Rock Tour of the Year are AC/DC’s “Power Up Tour,” Linkin Park’s “From Zero World Tour,” Metallica’s “M72 World Tour,” Nine Inch Nails’ “Peel It Back,” Oasis’s “Oasis Live ’25 Tour” and Sleep Token’s “Even In Arcadia Tour.”

The nominees for the Hip-Hop Tour of the Year are Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “Grand National Tour,” NBA YoungBoy’s “Make America Slime Again Tour,” Nelly’s “Where The Party At Tour,” Trey Songz, Omarion and Bow Wow’s “The Millennium Tour 2025,” Tyler, The Creator’s “CHROMAKOPIA: The World Tour” and Wu-Tang Clan’s “Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber.”

The nominees for the R&B Tour of the Year are Brandy & Monica’s “The Boy is Mine Tour,” Chris Brown’s “Breezy Bowl XX World Tour,” Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Patti Labelle and Stephanie Mills’ “The Queens! 4 Legends. 1 Stage.,” Leon Thomas’ “MUTTS DON’T HEEL World Tour,” Mary J. Blige’s “For My Fans Tour” and The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour.” Click here for the full list of nominees and categories.

Following his standout debut as host in 2025, renowned iHeartRadio personality Valentine returns to the Pollstar Awards stage in 2026 as iHeartRadio continues its partnership with the Pollstar Awards.